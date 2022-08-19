Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] fell -89.37% so far this year. What now?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] price plunged by -2.94 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces European Medicines Agency Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Pegzilarginase for the Treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced that a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The MAA was submitted by Immedica Pharma AB, Aeglea’s commercialization partner in Europe and the Middle East.

Pegzilarginase is a novel, recombinant human arginase 1 enzyme that in clinical trials has been shown to normalize the elevated levels of the amino acid arginine in patients with ARG1-D, a rare, progressive disease characterized by high levels of arginine. People living with ARG1-D experience severe spasticity-related mobility limitations, seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and early mortality.

A sum of 6034535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 677.32K shares. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.54 and dropped to a low of $0.4943 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

The one-year AGLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.03. The average equity rating for AGLE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, AGLE shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5190, while it was recorded at 0.5131 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7191 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.33 and a Gross Margin at +89.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -351.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

There are presently around $25 million, or 78.40% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,347,689, which is approximately 87.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, holding 4,890,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in AGLE stocks shares; and SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.36 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 435.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 16,734,465 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,568,265 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,263,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,566,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,026 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,731,249 shares during the same period.