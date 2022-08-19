Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] is -37.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.55 during the day while it closed the day at $4.51. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Adagio Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

$475 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents to Support Operating Runway into Second Quarter of 2024.

Integrated Discovery Platform Identifies Multiple New Candidates for COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment with Plans to Enter Clinical Trials in the First Quarter of 2023.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 20.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADGI stock has inclined by 52.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.54% and lost -37.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ADGI stock reached $465.12 million, with 107.87 million shares outstanding and 74.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 776.09K shares, ADGI reached a trading volume of 2411514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $46 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $9, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

ADGI stock trade performance evaluation

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, ADGI shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.50.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $249 million, or 67.10% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,233,411, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.30% of the total institutional ownership; M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,398,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.86 million in ADGI stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22.8 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 6,257,990 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,752,646 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 44,216,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,226,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,587 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,030 shares during the same period.