Aclarion Inc. [ACON] Revenue clocked in at $0.06 million, down -60.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ: ACON] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 21.32%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Aclarion, Inc. to Present at Investor Summit Group’s Q3 Virtual Conference.

Broomfield, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) (NASDAQ: ACONW) (“Aclarion” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary algorithms to identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman, and Brent Ness, CEO, will be attending and presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, the Company will provide an overview of its business and corporate strategy as well as upcoming key highlights. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors’ section of the Aclarion website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 277.34K shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 6018768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc. [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 146.48.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc. [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9429, while it was recorded at 0.9338 for the last single week of trading.

Aclarion Inc. [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aclarion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of ACON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 64,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.80% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 7,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in ACON stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in ACON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclarion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ:ACON] by around 72,380 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,380 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.