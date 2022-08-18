why Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Results of Preclinical Study Demonstrating Tolerizing Vaccine Efficacy in Relapsing-Remitting Model of Multiple Sclerosis.

— PAS002 is a proprietary DNA tolerizing vaccine construct encoding GlialCAM —- PAS002 effectively reduces disease severity, delays onset of illness, while also reducing relapse severity —- GlialCAM fragment is present in monkeypox virus, supporting a potential role in current vaccine development –.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced positive results from a preclinical proof of concept study of PAS002, its tolerizing vaccine program in multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. represents 23.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.69 million with the latest information. KTTA stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $1.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 379.23K shares, KTTA reached a trading volume of 4716030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTTA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1103.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, KTTA shares gained by 21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0965, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4526 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +90.84 and a Gross Margin at -14.69. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14430.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 117.50 and a Current Ratio set at 117.50.

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.40% of KTTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTTA stocks are: K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. with ownership of 491,797, which is approximately -10.582% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in KTTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30000.0 in KTTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:KTTA] by around 94,570 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 208,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 341,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTTA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,003 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 149,798 shares during the same period.