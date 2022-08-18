why Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.12

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] closed the trading session at $48.08 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.38, while the highest price level was $49.17. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Shareholder Returns Doubled, Highest Quarterly Cash Flow in Over a Decade.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, OVV reached to a volume of 3257256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $67.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $56 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $82, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on OVV stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OVV shares from 60 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

OVV stock trade performance evaluation

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.74, while it was recorded at 49.55 for the last single week of trading, and 44.33 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 52.19%.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,838 million, or 81.40% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,605,468, which is approximately -6.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 22,247,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $715.39 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly -35.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

229 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 39,230,222 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 50,225,344 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 115,160,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,616,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,831,518 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,391,570 shares during the same period.