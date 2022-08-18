why MetLife Inc. [MET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.00

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] traded at a low on 08/17/22, posting a -0.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.47. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Adora Whitaker to Join MetLife as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Adora Whitaker will join the company as executive vice president and head of Corporate Development – Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), effective Oct. 17, 2022. Whitaker will report to Chief Financial Officer John McCallion and lead a team focused on identifying strategic transactions that will be accretive to MetLife’s businesses and financial performance.

“M&A is a strategic asset for MetLife as we remain focused on deploying capital to its best use and position our firm for the future,” said McCallion. “With her vast experience advising on and executing strategic transactions for a global client base across the insurance industry, Adora is well-positioned to provide strong leadership of this critical area that contributes to MetLife’s next horizon strategy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3093826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MetLife Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $52.93 billion, with 809.70 million shares outstanding and 670.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 3093826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.96, while it was recorded at 67.39 for the last single week of trading, and 65.13 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to -0.70%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $39,586 million, or 77.70% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,660,874, which is approximately -10.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,074,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in MET stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.84 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -2.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

601 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,275,888 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 43,134,668 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 514,314,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,724,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,612,220 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,225,343 shares during the same period.