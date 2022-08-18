why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.03

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] price plunged by -1.85 percent to reach at -$1.91. The company report on August 15, 2022 that 25-year Financial Services Industry Expert John Durrant Named President of FIS Banking Solutions Group.

Key facts.

John Durrant assumes role of FIS Banking Solutions President on Sept. 1.

A sum of 2868299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.23M shares. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares reached a high of $102.39 and dropped to a low of $101.175 until finishing in the latest session at $101.60.

The one-year FIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.08. The average equity rating for FIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $124.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $115 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $128, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 102.11 for the last single week of trading, and 102.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 14.65%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,761 million, or 92.00% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,709,532, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,220,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.5 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 44,691,717 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 39,195,919 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 474,785,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,672,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,909,421 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 4,730,496 shares during the same period.