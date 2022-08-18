Wall Street Analyst Upgrade W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.75 during the day while it closed the day at $5.73. The company report on August 8, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Income Totaled $123.4 Million, or $0.85 per Share.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the second quarter 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock has also gained 1.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has declined by -2.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.26% and gained 77.40% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $820.25 million, with 143.02 million shares outstanding and 93.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3768837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 29.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $421 million, or 42.10% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,841,304, which is approximately 44.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,299,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.55 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.96 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 18.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 24,081,554 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,227,898 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 40,244,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,553,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,473,571 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,643 shares during the same period.