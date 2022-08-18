Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Synchrony Financial [SYF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $35.20 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Synchrony Named Provider of Promotional Financing for American Trailer World in New Strategic Partnership.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First-of-its-kind program designed to streamline and simplify consumers’ ability to purchase consumer grade trailers and truck equipment.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and American Trailer World (ATW), North America’s leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers and truck beds, announce a new financing program. In partnership with Synchrony, ATW will now offer flexible and affordable financing solutions for consumers to purchase trailers, equipment, and parts at ATW’s nearly 1,000 US dealer locations.

Synchrony Financial represents 493.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.94 billion with the latest information. SYF stock price has been found in the range of $34.855 to $35.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 2806714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $49, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 56 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.81, while it was recorded at 35.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.31 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $16,267 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,810,512, which is approximately -0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,263,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.53 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -9.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 31,259,125 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 47,705,134 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 383,163,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,127,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,303 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,356,526 shares during the same period.