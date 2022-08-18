Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is -60.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, down -3.09%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that VERB Publishes Management’s Prepared Remarks During Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Q2 2022 SaaS Recurring Revenue Up 23% Over Q2 2021.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is now -60.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERB Stock saw the intraday high of $0.52 and lowest of $0.4812 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +69.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 3449740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $2.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -24.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5595, while it was recorded at 0.5161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9824 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.00% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,064,875, which is approximately 54.814% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,224,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 3.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,954,228 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 484,774 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,074,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,513,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,150 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 348,059 shares during the same period.