TREASURE GLOBAL INC [TGL] is -61.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TREASURE GLOBAL INC [NASDAQ: TGL] loss -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Treasure Global Inc Announces Closing of Upsized $9.2 Million Initial Public Offering, Nasdaq Listing, and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

Treasure Global Inc (Nasdaq: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

The Company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 11, 2022, under the symbol “TGL”.

TGL stock price has been found in the range of $6.75 to $8.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.88M shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 4946129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

