The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] – find out why.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.50 during the day while it closed the day at $38.45. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Commercial Aerospace Revenue Up 34% YoY, EPS Exceeded Guidance, Positive Cash Generation.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock has also gained 1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HWM stock has inclined by 9.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.89% and gained 20.80% year-on date.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $15.84 billion, with 417.00 million shares outstanding and 411.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 3403582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $42.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.50 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.44, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 33.64 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.40%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,698 million, or 93.10% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,447,236, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,092,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.58 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

244 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 21,067,525 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 18,107,333 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 343,077,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,252,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,899,482 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,589,632 shares during the same period.