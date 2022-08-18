Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $5.50

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] loss -14.22% on the last trading session, reaching $3.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Sunworks Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Sunworks Inc. represents 32.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.58 million with the latest information. SUNW stock price has been found in the range of $3.76 to $4.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 3277358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for SUNW stock

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, SUNW shares gained by 124.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.48 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.72 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.77.

Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

There are presently around $17 million, or 16.90% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,474,705, which is approximately 42.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 754,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in SUNW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.97 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 5.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 945,254 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,077,613 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,440,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,463,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,169 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,327,262 shares during the same period.