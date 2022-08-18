Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] Revenue clocked in at $356.00 million, down -81.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonder Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SOND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -26.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.74%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

Over the last 12 months, SOND stock dropped by -80.95%. The one-year Sonder Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.91. The average equity rating for SOND stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $394.72 million, with 209.96 million shares outstanding and 157.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SOND stock reached a trading volume of 4117938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOND shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOND stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sonder Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonder Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

SOND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, SOND shares gained by 77.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.43, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonder Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68.

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 48.90% of SOND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOND stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,085,166, which is approximately -4.796% of the company’s market cap and around 27.64% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,861,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.82 million in SOND stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.91 million in SOND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonder Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Sonder Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SOND] by around 11,728,633 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,852,571 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 72,841,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,422,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOND stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,739,475 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,733 shares during the same period.