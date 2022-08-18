SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $0.94. The company report on August 15, 2022 that SciSparc Signs a Non- Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire American Food Supplements and Cosmetics Brand in Approximately $20 Million Deal.

The Letter of Intent contemplates the purchasing of a brand, trademark and Amazon.com seller account, a management agreement, a U.S. distribution agreement and an option to expand to new territories.

SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Merhavit M.R.M Holding and Management Ltd (“M.R.M”), to acquire from it its rights to purchase, a top-seller Amazon.com account and American food supplements and cosmetics brand and trademark (the “Brand”).

SciSparc Ltd. stock has also loss -24.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPRC stock has declined by -67.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.61% and lost -84.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $3.31 million, with 3.53 million shares outstanding and 3.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.93K shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 4099658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

SPRC stock trade performance evaluation

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.35. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -44.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.17 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8665, while it was recorded at 1.0370 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1266 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 113,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SPRC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 354,857 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,918 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 98,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,857 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,261 shares during the same period.