RBC Capital Mkts lifts Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] closed the trading session at $2.58 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.465, while the highest price level was $2.99. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Amneal launches 4 new Generic products, including Vasopressin single-dose.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Brings year-to-date generics launches to 16; on-track for 20-30 this year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for four generics products, including vasopressin injection 1mL (single-dose).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.14 percent and weekly performance of -17.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 746.09K shares, AMRX reached to a volume of 8444877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $4 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRX stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMRX shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.83. With this latest performance, AMRX shares dropped by -21.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.81. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -12.10%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $302 million, or 67.50% of AMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 21,521,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 16,213,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.83 million in AMRX stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $41.83 million in AMRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX] by around 3,789,587 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 4,028,351 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 109,137,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,955,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,028 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 980,132 shares during the same period.