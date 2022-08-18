Raymond James slashes price target on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] – find out why.

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] loss -14.62% or -0.68 points to close at $3.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3751593 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Archer Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Success of Maker Flight Test Program, Completion of PDR and United Airlines Pre-Delivery Payment Advances Path To Commercialization.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $4.32, the shares rose to $4.37 and dropped to $3.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHR points out that the company has recorded 26.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 3751593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $306 million, or 30.20% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,173,526, which is approximately -6.844% of the company’s market cap and around 16.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,675,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.41 million in ACHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.65 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 1667.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 33,851,694 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,751,386 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 36,477,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,080,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,124,450 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,394 shares during the same period.