Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] moved up 9.38: Why It’s Important

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] closed the trading session at $5.48 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.20, while the highest price level was $6.09. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 18th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be reported on Thursday, August 18, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on August 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.91 percent and weekly performance of 10.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, QNRX reached to a volume of 10478987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 2.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

QNRX stock trade performance evaluation

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, QNRX shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.79 for the last 200 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.20% of QNRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,195, which is approximately 28.844% of the company’s market cap and around 17.47% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 1,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in QNRX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9000.0 in QNRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:QNRX] by around 5,833 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,805 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,670 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415 shares during the same period.