Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] is -23.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] plunged by -$1.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.74 during the day while it closed the day at $25.30. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Oak Street Health Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock by a selling stockholder at a public offering price of $25.75 per share. Such selling stockholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholder, and the selling stockholder will bear the underwriting discounts and commissions associated with the sale of such shares. The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock has also loss -14.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSH stock has inclined by 44.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.33% and lost -23.66% year-on date.

The market cap for OSH stock reached $5.91 billion, with 225.65 million shares outstanding and 218.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 7647108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $33.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on OSH stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 60 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25.

OSH stock trade performance evaluation

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.64. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.25, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.54 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,578 million, or 94.10% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 40,509,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $679.17 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 3.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 13,108,517 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 9,963,771 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 197,404,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,476,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,598 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,028 shares during the same period.