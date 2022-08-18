NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] moved down -1.69: Why It’s Important

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] slipped around -0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.80 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that NortonLifeLock’s Sustainable Home Improvement Program Shows Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Three months into the initiative, NortonLifeLock employees are making impactful changes.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is now -8.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLOK Stock saw the intraday high of $24.04 and lowest of $23.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.92, which means current price is +10.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 3972256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.52 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $12,983 million, or 97.50% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,417,772, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,584,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $615.4 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -4.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 59,951,781 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 88,217,358 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 397,315,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,484,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,434,403 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,690,871 shares during the same period.