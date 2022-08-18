Market cap of LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] reaches 17.56M – now what?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.86. The company report on August 17, 2022 that LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On track for over 5,000 miners to be operational by Q4 2022,with total capacity of 504 petahash.

Reports working capital of $21.2 million and stockholders’ equity of $65.2 million ($4.98 per share) as of June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.84 percent and weekly performance of 23.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 159.61K shares, LMFA reached to a volume of 5456525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMFA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

LMFA stock trade performance evaluation

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.36. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 43.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9560, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0073 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.42 and a Gross Margin at +98.30. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.79.

LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.00 and a Current Ratio set at 35.00.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.70% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,337, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 175,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in LMFA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 995.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LM Funding America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 285,117 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,815 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 553,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,200 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,611 shares during the same period.