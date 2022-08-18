Market cap of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] reaches 11.60B – now what?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] traded at a high on 08/17/22, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.52. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Equitable Announces Acquisition of Penn Investment Advisors.

Acquisition advances Equitable’s wealth management growth strategy.

Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), announced today the acquisitioni of Penn Investment Advisors, Inc. (PIA), a registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Penn Community Bank. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2996998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $11.60 billion, with 378.90 million shares outstanding and 373.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 2996998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $39.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.88.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 4.12%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $11,615 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,674,833, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 34,650,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $983.27 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -3.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 26,380,935 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 29,277,291 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 312,833,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,492,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,779 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,075,509 shares during the same period.