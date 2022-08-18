Market cap of Denbury Inc. [DEN] reaches 4.34B – now what?

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] traded at a high on 08/17/22, posting a 12.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.72. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Denbury Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Board authorizes $100 million increase in share repurchase program to $350 million.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today provided its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3202019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denbury Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.89%.

The market cap for DEN stock reached $4.34 billion, with 51.60 million shares outstanding and 48.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 610.37K shares, DEN reached a trading volume of 3202019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denbury Inc. [DEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $96.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $107 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Denbury Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on DEN stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DEN shares from 78.75 to 87.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DEN stock performed recently?

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 46.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.21, while it was recorded at 80.88 for the last single week of trading, and 73.46 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Denbury Inc. [DEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

Insider trade positions for Denbury Inc. [DEN]

There are presently around $4,745 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,530,141, which is approximately 4.966% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,840,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.47 million in DEN stocks shares; and SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P., currently with $404.03 million in DEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Inc. [NYSE:DEN] by around 4,590,584 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,266,351 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,621,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,478,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,082 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,781,807 shares during the same period.