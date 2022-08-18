Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 24.68M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Farhan Qadir Takes Over as CEO of Color Star, Integrating Resources to Further Develop the Company.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, today announced that Farhan Qadir will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will be in charge of the Company’s various businesses and operations. Mr. Qadir will also be bringing in his own global resource network in order to build a “smart technology” oriented entertainment company.

Farhan Qadir is a global connector, entrepreneur, and business advisor. Mr. Farhan Qadir established and currently owns several fashion and entertainment companies in Dubai. He also serves as the managers of a trading company and a fashion design company. Under Farhan Qadir’s leadership, Color Star will be focusing on developing online artificial intelligence applications, while also integrating with Mr. Qadir’s resources to increase and accelerate the development of the metaverse and NFTs, giving another boost to the Company’s development process.

A sum of 6127463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.51M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.132 and dropped to a low of $0.1221 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1295, while it was recorded at 0.1304 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2992 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $15000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly -33.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 630,985 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 685,311 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 400,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 536,543 shares during the same period.