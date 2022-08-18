Market cap of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] reaches 1.92B – now what?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE: ASZ] closed the trading session at $9.77 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.77, while the highest price level was $9.79.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ASZ reached to a volume of 5836801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ASZ stock trade performance evaluation

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, ASZ shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [ASZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,208 million, or 91.30% of ASZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASZ stocks are: HGC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,671,754, which is approximately -41.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,809,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.76 million in ASZ stocks shares; and EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, currently with $52.44 million in ASZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II [NYSE:ASZ] by around 27,093,478 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 26,627,061 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 69,947,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,668,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASZ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,931,609 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 11,887,929 shares during the same period.