Market Analysts see Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] falling to $7.80. Time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $9.79 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Vipshop Named China’s Best Employer and China’s Most Sustainable Employer by Forbes China.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In July, Forbes China and Russell Reynolds Associates, a global search and leadership advisory firm, unveiled the results of the 2022 Forbes China – Best Employer Selection. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), China’s leading online discount retailer (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), bagged the titles of China’s Best Employer of the Year and China’s Most Sustainable Employer of the Year for its first participation in the selection.

The selection process lasted three months with feedback received from both employers and employees through open entries, questionnaires and other survey methods. Experts from various fields were invited to evaluate the companies from many viewpoints, ensuring the neutrality and professionalism of the process.

Vipshop Holdings Limited represents 676.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.89 billion with the latest information. VIPS stock price has been found in the range of $9.775 to $9.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 3928208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 4.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $3,443 million, or 64.70% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 35,848,341, which is approximately -9.806% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,748,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.87 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $245.89 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 13.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 42,569,874 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 43,755,586 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 265,309,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,635,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,412,877 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,465,043 shares during the same period.