Market Analysts see Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gaining to $20.50. Time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, down -2.00%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Remark Holdings Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. For complete details of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, please see Remark’s filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov).

Remark Holdings Inc. stock is now -52.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.61 and lowest of $0.4508 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.70, which means current price is +22.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 8218724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4445, while it was recorded at 0.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7777 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.40% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,064,005, which is approximately 13.025% of the company’s market cap and around 11.34% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,355,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.65 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -14.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 580,540 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,159,154 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,804,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,544,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,624 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,561,878 shares during the same period.