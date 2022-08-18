Market Analysts see Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] traded at a low on 08/17/22, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.38. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Range Resources Publishes Updated Corporate Sustainability Report.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) (“Range” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2021-2022 Corporate Sustainability Report. The latest Corporate Sustainability Report provides data on a variety of topics of interest to our stakeholders and is a reflection of our corporate culture and the responsible approach Range takes in providing an essential product to consumers around the world.

“We believe that our energy future will continue to be more diverse and can only be sustained with additional natural gas development. Natural gas produced in Appalachia has the best track record to answer that call,” said Jeff Ventura, CEO and President. “Third-party research shows that Range is at the top of its class, ranking first with the lowest CO2e emissions intensity amongst our closest peers and the rest of the global upstream industry. When combined with our class-leading inventory, we believe Range is well positioned to help provide long-term energy solutions for the world.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3861972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Range Resources Corporation stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for RRC stock reached $8.74 billion, with 243.49 million shares outstanding and 236.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 3861972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on RRC stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 44 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 29.52%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $7,396 million, or 89.90% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,468,710, which is approximately 11.77% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,024,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.31 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $831.17 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -15.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 25,293,110 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 31,105,895 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 165,175,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,574,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,030,093 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,150,735 shares during the same period.