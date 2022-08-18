Market Analysts see Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.35%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”, or the “Company”) today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.

“We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada, Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada, more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined,” said Christopher Emerson, Pan American’s Vice President of Business Development and Geology. “Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B, which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins.”.

Over the last 12 months, PAAS stock dropped by -33.89%. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.46 billion, with 210.51 million shares outstanding and 210.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PAAS stock reached a trading volume of 3979390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 532.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.35. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PAAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,633 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,373,063, which is approximately -0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,803,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.22 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $77.14 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -45.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,938,650 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 9,696,594 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 77,623,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,258,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,230,491 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 901,311 shares during the same period.