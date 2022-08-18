Market Analysts see New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] falling to $10. Time to buy?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on July 27, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD NET INCOME AND STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH DURING SECOND QUARTER OF 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 DILUTED EPS UP 13% TO $0.34 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS UP 6% TO $0.35.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS DRIVEN BY ACCELERATED LOAN GROWTH, CONTINUED SIGNIFICANT DEPOSIT GROWTH, AND A HIGHER NIM.

A sum of 3639272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.33M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $10.895 and dropped to a low of $10.69 until finishing in the latest session at $10.86.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.47. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NYCB stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,217 million, or 64.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,519,381, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,858,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.3 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $256.62 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 18.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 30,215,597 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 28,257,297 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 237,736,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,209,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,624,374 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,902,960 shares during the same period.