Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain 54.12% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 2.04% or 1.97 points to close at $98.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3638430 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that CIRCON Environmental Recognizes MPC With 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

For more than a decade, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has worked with CIRCON Environmental to convert hazardous waste from oil tanks to waste-derived fuels used in cement production. At a ceremony last week, CIRCON presented MPC with its inaugural Sustainability Leadership Award, recognizing MPC for a decade of commitment to improving the environment through the program.

It opened the trading session at $96.09, the shares rose to $99.4229 and dropped to $95.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 25.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 3638430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $119.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $90 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.04, while it was recorded at 97.05 for the last single week of trading, and 80.86 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 29.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $39,263 million, or 86.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,289,642, which is approximately -17.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,940,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -8.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 35,922,971 shares. Additionally, 560 investors decreased positions by around 62,184,389 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 300,018,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,125,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,056 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,628,781 shares during the same period.