Manchester United plc [MANU] Is Currently 6.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] price surged by 6.96 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Qualcomm Becomes Official Global Partner of Manchester United.

Manchester United today announced a multi-year global strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The arrangement will feature the Snapdragon brand. Snapdragon platforms power many of the world’s premium smartphones, PCs, gaming devices, connected cars, smart wearables and more.

A sum of 7095116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 569.61K shares. Manchester United plc shares reached a high of $13.75 and dropped to a low of $12.85 until finishing in the latest session at $13.67.

The one-year MANU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.29. The average equity rating for MANU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.73 and a Gross Margin at -8.46. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.66.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.26. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MANU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -4.35%.

Manchester United plc [MANU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $553 million, or 87.40% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 11,604,535, which is approximately -5.573% of the company’s market cap and around 6.75% of the total institutional ownership; LINDSELL TRAIN LTD, holding 10,792,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.54 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $51.02 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly 14.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 6,062,338 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,209,871 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,156,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,429,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,993,964 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,138 shares during the same period.