LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] moved up 12.06: Why It’s Important

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] traded at a high on 08/17/22, posting a 12.06 gain after which it closed the day' session at $2.23.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to see that our second quarter 2022 performance has been improved compared with the previous one. Operating revenue increased by 40.9% quarter over quarter while loan origination reached RMB49.1 billion, delivered a 13.9% quarter over quarter growth,” said Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “We are committed to strengthening our unique eco system that is centered around financial institution partners and committed consumers that we have been serving for years, as well as our technology-driven risk assessment capabilities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7446115 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at 8.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

The market cap for LX stock reached $421.29 million, with 185.03 million shares outstanding and 39.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 7446115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $4.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.30 to $18, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

How has LX stock performed recently?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0900, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0800 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.64 and a Gross Margin at +67.24. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

Insider trade positions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $69 million, or 27.30% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: MAN GROUP PLC with ownership of 4,763,407, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,497,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 million in LX stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $6.84 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 8,659,287 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,224,875 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,080,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,964,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,251,662 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,406,970 shares during the same period.