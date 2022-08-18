Lennar Corporation [LEN] is -25.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] plunged by -$1.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $87.21 during the day while it closed the day at $86.21. The company report on July 26, 2022 that LMC Announces Start of Leasing for Residences Kierland.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mid-rise community Features 290 Apartment Homes and Townhomes in Scottsdale .

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Residences Kierland, a mid-rise spa-centric community in Scottsdale’s burgeoning Kierland neighborhood.

Lennar Corporation stock has also loss -1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEN stock has inclined by 11.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.17% and lost -25.78% year-on date.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $24.31 billion, with 289.89 million shares outstanding and 263.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3434977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $91.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $83 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEN shares from 125 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.37, while it was recorded at 87.68 for the last single week of trading, and 89.45 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,664 million, or 96.90% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,187,618, which is approximately 0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,628,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in LEN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.28 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 19,910,259 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 17,634,757 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 202,148,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,693,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,761,505 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,364 shares during the same period.