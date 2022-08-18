Jefferies lifts Frontline Ltd. [FRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] gained 6.82% or 0.78 points to close at $12.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4899221 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that FRO – 2022 Annual General Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Frontline Ltd. advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

It opened the trading session at $11.58, the shares rose to $12.57 and dropped to $11.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRO points out that the company has recorded 61.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 4899221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for FRO stock

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.80. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 28.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.46 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $662 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 10,740,390, which is approximately 10513.034% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,354,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.65 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.03 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 24,282,896 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,804,519 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,073,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,161,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,719,618 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,838,458 shares during the same period.