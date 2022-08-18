JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] fell -87.26% so far this year. What now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: JCSE] closed the trading session at $2.42 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.41, while the highest price level was $3.68. The company report on April 27, 2022 that JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that is based in Singapore, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 3,020,000 ordinary shares (which includes 20,000 shares of the over-allotment) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12.08 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Additionally, in connection with the initial public offering, a selling shareholder sold 750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. The offering closed on April 26, 2022.

ViewTrade Securities Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate, advisory and trading platform services, acted as the Lead Managing Underwriter and Sole Book-Running Manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.26 percent and weekly performance of 21.00 percent. The stock has performed -80.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 675.86K shares, JCSE reached to a volume of 38148448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JCSE stock trade performance evaluation

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.34. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.