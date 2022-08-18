ING Groep N.V. [ING] is -30.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] closed the trading session at $9.48 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.44, while the highest price level was $9.5479. The company report on August 4, 2022 that ING posts 2Q2022 net result of €1,178 million, supported by increased income and modest risk costs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.09 percent and weekly performance of -3.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, ING reached to a volume of 2947673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.44.

ING stock trade performance evaluation

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.85 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,627 million, or 4.10% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,078,825, which is approximately 8.457% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, holding 11,680,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.73 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $74.43 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 27.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 38,847,233 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 14,850,721 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 117,947,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,645,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,751,708 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,664,532 shares during the same period.