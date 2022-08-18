Hill International Inc. [HIL] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

Hill International Inc. [NYSE: HIL] closed the trading session at $2.79 on 08/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.79, while the highest price level was $2.82. The company report on August 16, 2022 that GISI and Hill International Announce Strategic Merger.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

All-cash transaction of approximately US$173 million, or $2.85 per share, plus assumed debt, represents a significant premium to Hill’s 90-day weighted average stock price.

Merger advances GISI strategic objectives of global diversification and expansion of its consulting platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.08 percent and weekly performance of 64.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 89.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.99K shares, HIL reached to a volume of 33420415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hill International Inc. [HIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill International Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

HIL stock trade performance evaluation

Hill International Inc. [HIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.12. With this latest performance, HIL shares gained by 62.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.07 for Hill International Inc. [HIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7100, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7700 for the last 200 days.

Hill International Inc. [HIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill International Inc. [HIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.75. Hill International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

Hill International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hill International Inc. [HIL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Hill International Inc. [HIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 58.70% of HIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIL stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,555,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,534,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 million in HIL stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.43 million in HIL stock with ownership of nearly 18.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Hill International Inc. [NYSE:HIL] by around 1,442,010 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,903 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,520,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,787,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,825 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,674 shares during the same period.