Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Stock trading around $4.41 per share: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] traded at a low on 08/17/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.41. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Genworth Financial Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Income of $181 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $176 Million.

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $167 million, with nine percent annual growth in insurance in-force and strong loss performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3269971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genworth Financial Inc. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.21 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 496.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3269971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,671 million, or 78.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,143,000, which is approximately -0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,837,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.06 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $92.67 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 1.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 29,479,802 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 22,650,593 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 326,868,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,999,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,213,057 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,318,183 shares during the same period.