For Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], Analyst sees a rise to $139. What next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] price surged by 7.17 percent to reach at $9.52. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Agilent Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivers excellent results; again raises full-year guidance.

A sum of 4101692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Agilent Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $149.00 and dropped to a low of $140.03 until finishing in the latest session at $142.29.

The one-year A stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

UBS have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $175 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on A stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 180 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 51.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

A Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.10, while it was recorded at 134.89 for the last single week of trading, and 135.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilent Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.17. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

A Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,854 million, or 94.70% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,314,037, which is approximately 7.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,698,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.37 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 1.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 15,917,449 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 17,814,318 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 225,272,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,003,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,952 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,347,862 shares during the same period.