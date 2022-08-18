Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on NIKE Inc. [NKE] – find out why.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] closed the trading session at $118.06 on 08/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.81, while the highest price level was $118.47. The company report on August 4, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.305 Quarterly Dividend.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 6, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.17 percent and weekly performance of 7.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 6178168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $137.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 170 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 70.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NKE stock trade performance evaluation

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.25, while it was recorded at 115.54 for the last single week of trading, and 134.93 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49.

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 12.27%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120,712 million, or 83.00% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,630,476, which is approximately 0.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,813,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.44 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1,108 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 51,466,083 shares. Additionally, 1,094 investors decreased positions by around 55,213,063 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 915,780,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,022,459,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,210,301 shares, while 217 institutional investors sold positions of 3,484,186 shares during the same period.