Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is -18.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.44 during the day while it closed the day at $3.19. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Cronos Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Consolidated net revenue increased by 48% year-over-year to $23.1 million in Q2 2022.

Israel net revenue increased by 212% year-over-year to $7.2 million in Q2 2022.

Cronos Group Inc. stock has also gained 5.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRON stock has declined by -9.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.24% and lost -18.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $1.48 billion, with 376.03 million shares outstanding and 198.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 3227037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRON shares from 5.54 to 3.24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.55 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $146 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,541,828, which is approximately -7.562% of the company’s market cap and around 47.22% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.56 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.07 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 0.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 2,575,815 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,589,223 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 35,470,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,635,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,158 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,854 shares during the same period.