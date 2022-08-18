Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] Revenue clocked in at $0.23 million, down -65.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] loss -12.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Promising pre-clinical data generated for CRB-601 across several tumor models as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy.

IND submission for CRB-601 is on track for mid-2023.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 125.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.63 million with the latest information. CRBP stock price has been found in the range of $0.2145 to $0.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 764.74K shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 7878891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for CRBP stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.92. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2707, while it was recorded at 0.2473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4629 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6350.09 and a Gross Margin at -85.92. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5176.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 29.90% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,062,485, which is approximately -37.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in CRBP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.92 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 1,235,950 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 10,637,949 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,942,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,816,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,504 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,411 shares during the same period.