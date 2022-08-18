Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $54

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] loss -1.45% or -0.58 points to close at $39.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2966751 shares. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the redemption on September 29, 2022, of all of its outstanding 6.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due October 1, 2027 (CUSIP No. 380569AA1) (the “Notes) assumed in connection with CFG’s recent acquisition of Investors Bancorp, Inc. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 29, 2022.

In accordance with the Notes, the holders of the Notes will receive notice of the redemption, the redemption price and further instructions and details related to the process of such redemption.

It opened the trading session at $39.51, the shares rose to $39.78 and dropped to $39.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFG points out that the company has recorded -28.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 2966751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.11, while it was recorded at 39.74 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 1.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $17,698 million, or 85.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,265,654, which is approximately 1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,644,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 12.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,839,195 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 47,371,187 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 370,731,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,941,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,129,661 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 8,575,595 shares during the same period.