Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a low on 08/17/22, posting a -2.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.16. The company report on August 17, 2022 that ‘No Greater Love’ – A Film on the Remarkable Life of Mother Teresa – to Premiere in Theaters on October 3 and 4.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta is one of the most widely revered saints in the world, and one of the greatest spiritual giants of the 20th century. She is a powerful witness of authentic Christian charity and a guidepost for all who seek hope in our turbulent times. “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” is a unique film that reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but how her singular vision to serve Christ through the poor is realized to this day, through the religious order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

Twenty-five years after Mother Teresa’s death, Fathom Events will present an exclusive two-day only event, “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love,” in theaters Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. The film is part of Fathom Events’ “Saint Series,” a curated collection of films chronicling the lives of Catholic saints.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2879189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.04 billion, with 118.20 million shares outstanding and 107.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2879189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $16 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNK stock. On June 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.58, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $2,032 million, or 99.80% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,258,910, which is approximately -2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,449,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.62 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $191.11 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,169,553 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,776,201 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 97,444,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,390,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,007 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 887,601 shares during the same period.