Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] – find out why.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ: CCXI] loss -0.16% or -0.08 points to close at $50.78 with a heavy trading volume of 3374687 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that ChemoCentryx Cancels Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the cancellation of its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call is being cancelled due to the August 4, 2022, announcement that Amgen and ChemoCentryx, Inc. signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Amgen would acquire ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on August 8, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $50.85, the shares rose to $51.37 and dropped to $50.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCXI points out that the company has recorded 60.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -287.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CCXI reached to a volume of 3374687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCXI shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ChemoCentryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CCXI stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCXI shares from 62 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChemoCentryx Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for CCXI stock

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, CCXI shares gained by 115.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.43 for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 50.75 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]

There are presently around $2,993 million, or 81.10% of CCXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCXI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,678,955, which is approximately 0.46% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,806,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.84 million in CCXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $235.5 million in CCXI stock with ownership of nearly 7.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ:CCXI] by around 12,216,944 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 8,465,153 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,255,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,937,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,870 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,591,665 shares during the same period.