Canaccord Genuity lifts Teck Resources Limited [TECK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.62%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Teck Announces President and CEO Succession.

Don Lindsay announces retirement after fourth consecutive record quarter.

Jonathan Price Appointed CEO; Red Conger Appointed President and COO.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 60.53%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.15. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.82 billion, with 536.40 million shares outstanding and 528.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 4634048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $53.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.73, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading, and 33.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,992 million, or 69.00% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,051,940, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,142,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.67 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $523.28 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,226,189 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 41,420,364 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 199,600,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,247,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,476,243 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,129,702 shares during the same period.