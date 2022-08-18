Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] Stock trading around $9.80 per share: What’s Next?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE: AUS] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.80 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I stock is now 0.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.81 and lowest of $9.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.16, which means current price is +1.14% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 979.00K shares, AUS reached a trading volume of 3996018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is set at 0.02 Price to Free Cash Flow for AUS in the course of the last twelve months was 879.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has AUS stock performed recently?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, AUS shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]

There are presently around $652 million, or 98.40% of AUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,557,472, which is approximately -1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,718,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.44 million in AUS stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $31.05 million in AUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE:AUS] by around 15,767,494 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 15,412,086 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 35,302,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,482,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,227,812 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 10,151,072 shares during the same period.