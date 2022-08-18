Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] stock Initiated by Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst, price target now $8

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] gained 8.26% on the last trading session, reaching $1.18 price per share at the time. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL001 Treatment of Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Topline data expected in December 2022 from Phase IIA Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for AL001 Treatment of Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s.

Full data from Phase I first-in-human study demonstrated AL001 in plasma is bioequivalent to the marketed lithium carbonate product.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. represents 87.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $110.44 million with the latest information. ALZN stock price has been found in the range of $1.04 to $1.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 321.52K shares, ALZN reached a trading volume of 3231854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for ALZN stock

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.69. With this latest performance, ALZN shares gained by 26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9355, while it was recorded at 1.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3687 for the last 200 days.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.50% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 2,314,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; RFG ADVISORY, LLC, holding 250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ALZN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 298,074 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 463,264 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,331,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,092,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 293,311 shares during the same period.