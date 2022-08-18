AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] Revenue clocked in at $0.62 million, down -56.83% YTD: What’s Next?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] traded at a high on 08/17/22, posting a 4.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.52. The company report on August 16, 2022 that AeroClean Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Validates Pūrgo Effectiveness Against Omicron Variant.

AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), a leading pathogen elimination technology company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”). All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3609988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AeroClean Technologies Inc. stands at 16.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.42%.

The market cap for AERC stock reached $72.41 million, with 13.88 million shares outstanding and 7.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.79M shares, AERC reached a trading volume of 3609988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERC shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroClean Technologies Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 116.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has AERC stock performed recently?

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.66. With this latest performance, AERC shares dropped by -56.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.76% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.38 for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Insider trade positions for AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 1.30% of AERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 150,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in AERC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.24 million in AERC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroClean Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AERC] by around 1,844,627 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 14,290 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,867,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,814,700 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,290 shares during the same period.